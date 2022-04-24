“What a year!”: Darius Rucker hosts concert for national champion Gamecock women

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina’s most famous alum made good on his promise to come home and put on a show.

After the Gamecock women’s basketball team beat Louisville in the Final Four to advance to the national title game, Darius Rucker tweeted out that he would play a free concert on campus if the Gamecocks brought home another national championship.

Yeeeessssssss!!!!! Let’s go @GamecockWBB and @dawnstaley !! We got POY and COY. One more win and unsay we have a party on the Horseshoe. Free show for the Natty. What say u Gamecocks?!?!?!?! — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) April 2, 2022

Sunday night, he made delivered.

Rucker returned to his alma mater to play a free show in a packed-out Colonial Life Arena for students to celebrate the school’s latest national champions.

He brought hip-hop star Nelly with him, and had the whole team with head coach Dawn Staley with him on stage to put a final bow on the magical 2021-22 season.