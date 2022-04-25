Funeral arrangements announced for fallen Cayce police officer

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Funeral arrangements have been announced for Cayce Police Officer Drew Barr, who was killed in the line of duty early Sunday morning. Services for Officer Barr are scheduled to take place Thursday afternoon.

From 3:00-4:45 p.m., there will be visitation at Batesburg-Leesville High School. The funeral service takes place at 5 p.m., also at Batesburg-Leesville High School. Graveside service will take place at Mt. Ebal Baptist Church in Batesburg-Leesville following the funeral service.

At approximately 2:48 a.m. Sunday, Cayce police responded to a 911 call at residence 118 Rossmore Road. Deputies found a male individual in the front yard and as they were making contact with him, gun shots were fired from inside the home and one of those shots struck and killed Officer Drew Barr, according to Cayce Police Chief Chris Cowan.

“He was shot and killed this morning for no reason. There was no call for it, there was no reason for it. It was inexcusable,” says Chief Cowan.

Chief Chris Cowan says many local law enforcement worked with the Columbia Police Department negotiators to reach a peaceful resolution but ultimately the suspect took his own life.

“Officer Barr gave the ultimate sacrifice for us, to make us safe. And he loved what he did but he paid the ultimate sacrifice. I would ask for the community and the state to pray for his family, pray for the Cayce Police Department as they heal,” says Chief Cowan.

Chief Cowan says Officer Barr was committed to his community and served as a police officer for six year. He came to Cayce in 2016 and graduated from the Criminal Justice Academy in 2017.