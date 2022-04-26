Gunshots near youth baseball game in North Charleston sends players ducking for cover

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Dozens of gunshots sent spectators and players at a youth baseball game ducking for cover at a park in North Charleston Monday evening. North Charleston Police say no one was injured when the flurry of gunshots unfolded around 8:45 p.m.

Police say witnesses noticed multiple cars pulling into the parking lot, where a physical altercation took place followed by dozens of gunshots.

Video courtesy of Blake Ferguson.