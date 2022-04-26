Orangeburg DPS looking for missing woman last seen in March

Tiara Schneider Tiara Schneider Image: City of Orangeburg

Tiara Schneider Tiara Schneider Image: City of Orangeburg

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman last seen on March 16, 2022. Authorities say Tiara Schneider’s mother last saw her driving a blueish green Chevy Cobalt with Delaware tags. Officials say the front passenger window of the vehicle is broken.

According to ODPS, Schneider is 5’7″ tall, about 160 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Investigators say Schneider used to work at the McDonald’s at 706 Calhoun Drive in Orangeburg.

If you know where she may be, call ODPS at 803-534-2812.