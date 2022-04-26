Some experts worried less frequent COVID-19 data reporting could make trends harder to track

CNN– With states like South Carolina scaling back on reporting COVID-19 data, some health experts worry less frequent reporting could stall efforts to delay outbreaks and make the trends harder to track. Multiple states, including the Palmetto State, report new data weekly instead of daily.

Experts also shared that even as severe outcomes for COVID-19 improve, they still remain much worse than a bad flu season.