CPD: Man arrested in connection with fatal hit and run on Farrow Road

Mike Olson,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department says a man has been arrested in connection with a hit and run that killed a pedestrian on Sunday. Police say 23-year-old Kahlil Graham is accused of the hit and run that claimed the life of a 43-year-old man in the 3700 block of Farrow Road. According to authorities, the man was pronounced dead about an hour after the collision.

Police say Graham did not call 911 or render aid after striking the victim.

Kahlil Graham
Image: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

Graham was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. A surety bond is set at $250,000.

