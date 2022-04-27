DHEC warns of hot car deaths as we get closer to summer

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– As we get closer to summer, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reminds you to protect your kids from the dangers of pediatric vehicular heat stroke, also known as hot car deaths. Since 1998, DHEC says there have been 22 deaths in hot cars in the state.

A car can heat up 19 degrees in 10 minutes, and cracking a window doesn’t help,” said Kevin Poore, Safe Kids South Carolina Director. “Heatstroke can happen anytime, anywhere. We don’t want to see this happen to any family, or any child. That’s why DHEC is asking everyone to help protect kids from this very preventable tragedy by never leaving a child alone in a car, not even for a minute.”

Officials want you to remember to follow the ‘ACT’ method.

A void heatstroke-related injury and death by never leaving your child alone in the car

void heatstroke-related injury and death by never leaving your child alone in the car C reate reminders like leaving a toy in your child’s empty car seat

reate reminders like leaving a toy in your child’s empty car seat Take action by calling 911 if you see a child alone in a car

For more information, visit www.safekids.org/heatstroke.