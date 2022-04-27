Hate Crime bill fails to pass S.C. Senate

South Carolina is just one of two states that does not have a hate crime on the books

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — South Carolina remains one of just two states without a hate crime law.

The Clementa Pinckney hate crime bill failed to pass the senate this session.

The bill which was named after a pastor and state Senator that was killed by a white supremacist in the Mother Emanuel AME Church shooting in 2015, would add criminal charges to offences proven to be motivated by hate.

Those include a victim’s race, religion, sexual orientation or other traits.