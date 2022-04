Newberry County deputy passes away after battle with cancer

Janna Longshore Janna Longshore Image: Newberry County Sheriff's Office

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office says Deputy Janna Longshore passed away after a battle with cancer. Longshore was a five year veteran with the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office described her as energetic and athletic with an infectious smile. She was loved by her department which says they are heartbroken and extend their prayers to Longshore’s family.