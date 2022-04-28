DHEC: 2,074 new cases of COVID-19, two new deaths in SC last week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s coronavirus data for he week of April 17-23. Last week, DHEC says there were 1,288 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 786 probable cases, for a total of 2,074 new cases in the Palmetto State. DHEC also reports two new confirmed deaths due to coronavirus during this time.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 1,474,272 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 17,767 virus related deaths reported in South Carolina.

According to the health agency, 63.1% of all eligible South Carolina residents ages five and up have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and 54.5% of eligible residents have completed their vaccination series.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.