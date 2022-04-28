Gross Domestic Product drops during first quarter of 2022

CNN– Economic growth in the U.S. isn’t picking up steam, and some economists are worried about a recession. The Bureau of Economic Analysis released data on the nation’s Gross Domestic Product Thursday.

The GDP dropped 1.4% between January and March. That’s a big difference from the final quarter of 2021, when the measure grew nearly 7%. It’s also the worst performance for GDP since midway through 2020, when the pandemic was in full swing.