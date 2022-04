Lawsuit alleges inhumane and unconstitutional conditions at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A lawsuit has been filed today against Richland County, regarding apparent “brutal, inhumane and unconstitutional conditions” at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. The attorneys also claim the jail is overcrowded and understaffed, and that these conditions affect detainees with disabilities.

The Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center has not commented on the allegations.