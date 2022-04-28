Owner of Carolina Panthers breaks silence over Rock Hill facility

This is the first news conference Carolina Panthers owner, David Tepper has held since 2020

Rock Hill, SC (WOLO) — The owner of the Carolina Panthers is breaking his silence. David Tepper speaking publicly for the first time since plans fell through for a new team headquarters and practice facility in Rock Hill.

In fact, it’s the first news conference Tepper has held of any kind since December 2020.

He’s repeatedly dodged reporters’ questions or said the same thing over and over again about the Rock Hill project.

ABC Columbia’s Marvin Beach reports.