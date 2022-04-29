Dominion Energy rewards 8 non-profits ahead of Midlands Gives!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Dominion Energy’s recent drawing on ABC Columbia picked 8 non-profits to give them $2,000 ahead of Midlands Gives.
The winners of the “Light the Way Prize” are:
- Friends of Harbison State Forest
- Chapin Community Theater
- League of Women Voters Education
- Hope Christian Academy
- SASS Go
- Friends of Congaree
- All Kind
- Inspire Real Change
Curtis spoke with the non-profits and Lee Goble from Central Carolina Community Foundation about how your donations can make a huge difference.
Midlands Gives starts Tuesday, May 3 from 6 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. But you don’t have to wait until then to take part.
If you would like to donate, visit Midlands Gives’ website.