Dominion Energy rewards 8 non-profits ahead of Midlands Gives!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Dominion Energy’s recent drawing on ABC Columbia picked 8 non-profits to give them $2,000 ahead of Midlands Gives.

The winners of the “Light the Way Prize” are:

Friends of Harbison State Forest

Chapin Community Theater

League of Women Voters Education

Hope Christian Academy

SASS Go

Friends of Congaree

All Kind

Inspire Real Change

Curtis spoke with the non-profits and Lee Goble from Central Carolina Community Foundation about how your donations can make a huge difference.

Midlands Gives starts Tuesday, May 3 from 6 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. But you don’t have to wait until then to take part.

If you would like to donate, visit Midlands Gives’ website.