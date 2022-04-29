Dominion Energy rewards 8 non-profits ahead of Midlands Gives!

Kenneil Mitchell,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Dominion Energy’s recent drawing on ABC Columbia picked 8 non-profits to give them $2,000 ahead of Midlands Gives.

The winners of the “Light the Way Prize” are:

  • Friends of Harbison State Forest
  • Chapin Community Theater
  • League of Women Voters Education
  • Hope Christian Academy
  • SASS Go
  • Friends of Congaree
  • All Kind
  • Inspire Real Change

Curtis spoke with the non-profits and Lee Goble from Central Carolina Community Foundation about how your donations can make a huge difference.

Midlands Gives starts Tuesday, May 3 from 6 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. But you don’t have to wait until then to take part.

If you would like to donate, visit Midlands Gives’ website.

Categories: Digital Exclusives and Features
