Former Clemson cornerback drafted by Vikings

Former Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. is now a professional football player.

Booth was drafted 42nd overall in the NFL Draft Friday night by the Minnesota Vikings and became the first Tiger taken off the board during the 2022 Draft.

In three seasons at Clemson, Booth had five interceptions and 68 tackles. He’s considered among the top cornerbacks for this spring’s draft and has projected as a first-round selection in several mock drafts.

Booth had his growing pains at Clemson. He was ejected at Louisville as a freshman in 2019 and was sent home on the bus with team managers instead of flying home with his teammates. Since then, Booth has been standout defender and kept clear of additional incidents.

Booth was a first-team all-Atlantic Coast Conference selection this season.