LCSD: Three arrested after investigation into child abuse at child care center

MCKNIGHT, SHAYNA Shayna McKnight Image: Lexington County Detention Center

LOCKLEAR, JEANNIE H Jeannie H. Locklear Image: Lexington County Detention Center

GRICE, AMY MARIE Amy Marie Grice Image: Lexington County Detention Center

Windsor Academy Windsor Academy. Image: Matt Perron/ABC Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says three women have been arrested in connection with an investigation into child abuse at a child care center. Authorities say 36-year-old Sharna Nicole McKnight is charged with infliction of great bodily harm upon a child, while 38-year-old Amy Marie Grice and 49-year-old Jeannie H. Locklear are both charged with obstructing justice.

“This case started last month with a call to a child’s mother from Windsor Academy in Lexington,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “The daycare told the mother her child’s leg was hurt in the railing of a crib.”

According to investigators, doctors determined the child’s leg was broken.

“As part of our work on the investigation, detectives asked to review video from inside Windsor Academy,” Koon said. “Grice and Locklear told us the camera system wasn’t working when the child was injured. We eventually recovered the video and determined both women took steps to delete the video after they watched it. Those actions prompted the obstructing justice charges.”

According to an arrest warrant, recovered video shows McKnight folding the child’s legs under them, holding onto the child’s leg and flipping them into a crib.

“Based on detectives’ review of the video, the child was crawling and playing without any visible pain before the incident, then crying and unable to put weight on the leg after the incident,” Koon said.

All three women were taken to the Lexington County Detention Center.