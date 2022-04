Owner of dogs that mauled a SC woman appears in court

CNN– The owner of a pack of dogs that brutally attacked a South Carolina woman last month appeared in court Thursday. Justin Minor is charged with three counts of owning dangerous animals attacking a human, a rabies violation and at least one other related charge. Kyleen Waltman was critically injured in the March incident, and had to have both her arms amputated.

Kylie Jones has the story.