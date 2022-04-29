Red Cross of SC looking for more volunteers ahead of National Hurricane Preparedness Week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– As forecasters predict another active hurricane season this year, the American Red Cross of South Carolina is looking for new volunteers to respond to a growing number of climate-driven disasters.

“Volunteers are at the heart of our mission, representing 90% of our workforce and responding on a near-constant basis to provide safe shelter, food, and comfort after disasters across the country,” said Rod Tolbert, Chief Executive Officer for the American Red Cross of South Carolina. “As this relentless pace of severe crises continues, we need more volunteers to grow our capacity and help ensure families never face these emergencies alone.”

In 2021, South Carolina Red Cross volunteers responded to nearly 1,600 disasters within the state, assisting more than 5,600 people.

Ahead of National Hurricane Preparedness Week starting Monday, the Red Cross is reminding families to prepare now. Build an emergency kit with things like water bottles, non-pershiable food and a flashlight. Make an evacuation plan in case you’re separated from your family. Finally, know how to stay informed by knowing how local officials will contact you in the chance of a disaster.