Ford issues recall of 250,000 Explorers due to rollaway risks

CNN– If you drive a Ford Explorer, you may want to listen up. 250,000 of them are being recalled due to a mechanical problem that can cause the SUV to roll away while it’s parked. The recall includes several 2020-2022 models.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says dealers will replace any necessary parts or update the electronic parking brake software free of charge. Owners are expected to be notified through the mail beginning on June 6.