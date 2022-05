Former VP Mike Pence addresses CIU graduates

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Former Vice President Mike Pence made his way to the Midlands this weekend. He spoke to students at the Columbia International University commencement ceremony Saturday morning.

He addressed all undergraduate students and those who earned their Master of Arts and Doctor of Philosophy degrees.

Pence also spoke heavily about his faith and journey as a Christian, and how it has lead him through his career.