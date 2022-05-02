Speaker Pelosi meets with Polish president after weekend meeting with president of Ukraine

CNN– House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is meeting with the Polish president today, after her talk with the Ukrainian president over the weekend. It’s a show of support for a NATO ally. This comes as Russia’s war in Ukraine is prompting Sweden and Finland to consider joining the alliance.

In a press conference in Poland Sunday, Pelosi spoke about the meeting and said the U.S. stands with Ukraine as well as NATO allies. Back home in the U.S., lawmakers are preparing to take up a relief package for Ukraine as early as this week. It’s a $33 billion proposal from the Biden administration.

Republicans have expressed support for some kind of assistance. The White House says First Lady Jill Biden will leave Thursday for a trip Toromania and Slovakia to show support for Ukrainian refugees.