World Food Championships announces top chef at UofSC campus

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The World Food Championships have announced their top chef, and it happened right here in Columbia. World Food Championship’s “Final Table: Columbia” conducted three South Carolina based cooking challenges for ten finalists from around the country.

The winner was announced during a reception at the McCutchen House at the University of South Carolina. 19-year-old Preston Nguyen took home the title as well as $100,000. He says this is a big accomplishment.

Nguyen says he is going to donate 10% of his winnings to his church, and the rest will go to a future catering business or restaurant.