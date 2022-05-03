Activists gather outside Supreme Court after reports that Roe v. Wade could be overturned

CNN– Chants were heard outside the United States Supreme Court early Tuesday morning, after reports came out that the high court may overturn Roe v. Wade. This means women in the U.S. could lose their federal right to have abortions by the end of June. That’s according to a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion obtained by Politico.

A decision to overrule Roe would lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states and could have huge ramifications for this year’s elections. It’s unclear if the draft represents the court’s final word on the matter, but demonstrators on both sides are taking to the streets.