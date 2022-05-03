DHEC: 3,044 new cases of COVID-19, eight additional virus related deaths in SC

Mike Olson,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s coronavirus data for last week.

From April 24-30, DHEC reports 2,121 new confirmed cases and 923 probable cases of COVID-19, for a total of 3,044 new cases in South Carolina. DHEC also reports seven new confirmed deaths and one probable death due to COVID-19, for a total of eight additional virus related deaths in the state.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 1,477,460 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and 17,847 virus related deaths in the Palmetto State.

According to the health agency, 63.2% of all eligible South Carolina residents ages five and up have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and 54.6% or eligible residents have completed their vaccination series.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.

Categories: News, State
Tags: , ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts