DHEC: 3,044 new cases of COVID-19, eight additional virus related deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s coronavirus data for last week.

From April 24-30, DHEC reports 2,121 new confirmed cases and 923 probable cases of COVID-19, for a total of 3,044 new cases in South Carolina. DHEC also reports seven new confirmed deaths and one probable death due to COVID-19, for a total of eight additional virus related deaths in the state.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 1,477,460 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and 17,847 virus related deaths in the Palmetto State.

According to the health agency, 63.2% of all eligible South Carolina residents ages five and up have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and 54.6% or eligible residents have completed their vaccination series.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.