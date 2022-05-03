Fresh Drinking Water From the Ocean in the Touch of a Button

Here’s a game-changer when it comes to getting fresh drinking water from the Ocean.

“Researchers have invented a desalination device that can turn seawater into drinking water at the push of a button.

The technology uses a technique that essentially zaps the water with electricity in order to remove salt molecules, bacteria and viruses. This eliminates the need for replacement filters and high pressure pumps, which current commercially available desalination units require.”

The device uses a solar power unit that costs roughly $50, and weighs about 20 pounds.

