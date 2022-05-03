Prisma Health on the impact of a nationwide formula shortage on parents

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A nationwide formula shortage is impacting parents, and Prisma Health says calls come everyday concerning the constant need. Many businesses have put limits on how much formula products customers can buy.

Most of the issue is thanks to increasing supply chain problems and numerous recalls on popular formula brands.

Dr. Blakely Amati warns parents not to make formula at home, or water down formula. She does, however, advise on using generic brands to substitute or order products online.

