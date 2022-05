Medical marijuana bill not taken up in House chamber

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The push for medical marijuana has potentially died at the State House. The bill, dubbed the “Compassionate Care Act,” was not taken up in the House chamber late Wednesday afternoon.

The bill would have allowed patients to use oils and patches, among others, to treat illnesses like cancer and glaucoma.

The House killed the medical marijuana bill pic.twitter.com/6Yhr3jol78 — Todd Rutherford (@RepRutherford) May 4, 2022

The proposal was introduced eight years ago and has yet to pass both the House and Senate.