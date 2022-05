RCSD hosting free car seat safety check Thursday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department wants to make sure your child is safe in their car set.

We're just one week away from our FREE car seat safety check event! Come and get your child's car seat or booster seat checked by certified car seat technicians at Target (10204 Two Notch Road) next Thursday, May 5th from 10:00 a.m. til Noon. pic.twitter.com/iJzhp53hBp — Richland County Sheriff's Dept. (@RCSD) April 28, 2022

Richland County deputies are hosting a free car seat safety check Thursday. You can get your child’s car seat checked by a certified technician at the Target located at 10204 Two Notch Road from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.