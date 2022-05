Refugees evacuated from basement of steel plant in Mariupol

CNN– More than one hundred civilians have finally been evacuated from the basement of a steel plant in Mariupol. They arrived in Ukrainian-controlled territory on Tuesday, with stories of the war zone they lived in underground for weeks.

Two of the evacuees are Anna and her six-month-old child.

As many as 200 civilians are believed to be still taking refuge at the plant, as Russian forces continue their attacks.