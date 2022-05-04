Service dogs in Ukraine outfitted with protective body armor

CNN– Service dogs in Ukraine are getting some much needed protection in dangerous areas. U.S. police dog trainers are providing canine body armor for some of the dogs who work with police officers, combat engineers and border guards. That’s according to a Ukrainian Ministry of Interior, in a statement published in telegram Tuesday.

It said their four-legged assistants will now be more protected in dangerous areas. The vests do not interfere with movement, and protect dogs from debris, weapons and bullets.