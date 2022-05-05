Abortion advocates voice opinions at the State House

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– At the State House, protesters voiced their feelings over the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion on possibly overturning Roe v. Wade. The landmark 1973 decision legalized abortion across the country. Overturning the decision would leave the states to determine the legality of the procedure.

While many supporters say this will help save more lives, some protestors we spoke with strongly disagree.

If the Supreme Court does ultimately overturn the decision, South Carolina is likely to ban abortion after six weeks of pregnancy.