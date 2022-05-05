UPDATE: Missing 81-year-old Cayce man found safe.

UPDATE: The Cayce Police Department says Lonnie Cheeks was found safely, and he is currently being assessed by medial personnel.

ORIGINAL POST (5/5/2022 4:39 p.m.)

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Police in Cayce say an 81-year-old man is missing. Investigators say Lonnie Cheeks was last seen around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

He’s a resident of Twilite Manor on Forest Road in Cayce. Police say he has been diagnosed with dementia.

If you know where he is, contact the Cayce Police Department at 803-794-0456.