Local Living: Saluda County Sheriff’s Office hosting blood drive, Rhythm on the River back at the Riverwalk this weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You have a chance to give the gift of life and honor a fallen officer. This Saturday, the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office will host a blood drive in memory of Deputy Dale Hallman. In 2018, Hallman was killed in an accident while responding to an incident. If you’d like to participate, it takes place at the sheriff’s office on Law Enforcement Drive this Saturday from 10a.m.-4 p.m.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– There’s plenty of good music on tap this weekend, including this week’s installment of Rhythm on the River. The annual spring music series is back at the West Columbia Riverwalk Amphitheater after a hiatus due to the pandemic. This week’s performers include local rock trio 48 Fables and singer-songwriters The Water Kickers. The show starts Saturday at 6 p.m.