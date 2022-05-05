Pedestrian killed in hit & run on Two Notch Road in Richland

RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian is dead after a hit and run Wednesday night.

It happened after 9 p.m. on Two Notch Road near Baldwin Road.

According to state troopers, the pedestrian was crossing the road when a driver fatally hit them and left the scene.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office is working on identifying the victim.

Troopers say they haven’t identified the suspect’s vehicle.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

You can remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward for any tips that lead to an arrest.