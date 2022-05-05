Steel Paws event raises over $110,000 in honor of fallen Cayce police officer

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Steel Hands Brewing says it’s Steel Paws fundraiser has raised more than $110,000 in honor of Cayce Police Officer Drew Barr. As of Wednesday morning, Steel Hands Brewing says the total stands at $110,368.85.

Officials say the money will go towards the Canine Programs of the Cayce Police Department, Richland County and Lexington County Sheriff’s Departments.

Officer Barr and his K9 Molly were big supporters of the fundraising event that took place over the weekend in his memory. Officer Barr was shot and killed in the line of duty on April 24.