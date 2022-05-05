Sumter PD: Man in critical condition after being shot during armed robbery

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter Police Department says a 52-year-old man is in critical but stable condition after he was shot during an armed robbery of his home Thursday morning.

According to police, several people were in the Royal Avenue home for a birthday celebration when a knock came at the door around 2 a.m. Authorities say two armed men wearing masks forced their way into the home, ordered everyone to get on the floor and hand over their belongings which included purses, wallets, jewelry and cell phones. Investigators say one of the victims was shot, and he is being treated at a local hospital.

Investigators say both robbers were wearing dark-colored clothing and masks.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Tips can also be submitted online at www.p3tips.com.