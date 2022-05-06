DHEC celebrates SC nurses during National Nurses Week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– National Nurses Week ends on May 12, and state health officials are encouraging residents to show some love for the nearly 79,000 licensed nurses across the state.

“Lives are saved every day because of nurses who provide evidence-based, effective, skilled, compassionate care for their patients. We are grateful for their tireless work and urge South Carolinians to share their appreciation for these incredible people,” said DHEC Public Health Director Dr. Brannon Traxler.

For more than two years, South Carolina nurses and nurses across the country have played a huge role in saving lives during the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control say nurses are heroes and healthcare simply could not exist without them.

“We are so fortunate to have such a wonderful team of nurses in Healthcare Quality,” said Gwen Thompson, DHEC Healthcare Quality Director. “They are committed to ensuring that quality care is being provided at our healthcare facilities. Inspecting facilities is a challenging job and their dedication and expertise are extraordinary. They are an indispensable part of our team.”

For more information about National Nurses Week, visit www.nursingworld.org/foundation.