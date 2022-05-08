Scouting Tucker Toman: Hammond shortstop not phased by upcoming MLB decision

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hammond head baseball coach Chris Brasciszewski knew Tucker Toman was special from an early age.

He recalls seeing Toman take batting practice on Hammond’s field as an 8th grader, and mashing homerun after homerun.

“He just had that natural swing,” Brasciszewski said. “And I went ‘oh boy, we just hit the lottery.'”

Four years later, his assessment of Toman seems to be spot on.

Toman has blossomed into one of the top prep baseball players in the country, drawing the eyes of more than a couple MLB scouts. He’s currently ranked as the 51st overall prospect by MLB.com for the upcoming MLB Draft this summer.

Anywhere from 10 to 50 scouts have come to Hammond to watch every game this season, but Toman hasn’t phased by the new eyes watching him. Once he steps on the field, everything outside fades away.

“It’s a getaway, a safe place,” Toman said. “I don’t think about a thing out here. It could be tough, but right when I cross that line, it’s easy.”

He’s also committed to play for LSU this fall, so a big decision looms for Toman as he contemplates the MLB Draft.

“I look at it as a win-win situation,” Toman said. “I can either sign out of high school, cool, or I can go to college and go to my dream school… It’s a really hard decision, but I’m in a win-win situation.”

No matter which path he chooses, big things lie ahead for Toman in his baseball career. For now, all he’s focused on his his remaining time as a Skyhawk.

“I’m just focusing on the game,” Toman said. “One at-bat at a time, one inning at a time, one pitch at a time, and I know the other things will take care of itself.”