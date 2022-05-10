FDA: COVID-19 vaccine authorization for kids under 5 could come earlier than target date

​​CNN– Children younger than 5 could soon be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Food and Drug Administration says the authorization could come prior to the target of late June. A spokesperson says the process has taken longer than some expected because it’s a “complex submission” compared to others. This is because it includes a unique trial period when multiple variants were in circulation and because it’s for small children. He says they are under a strong microscope.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only about 35% of children ages 5-11 who are eligible have gotten vaccinated.