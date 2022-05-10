Study finds fourth dose of Moderna or Pfizer vaccine provides “substantial” boost in COVID-19 immunity

CNN– There’s new research on fourth doses of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. A study found a fourth dose of Moderna or Pfizer’s vaccine seems safe and provides a “substantial” boost to immunity at similar or even better levels than a third dose.

A fourth dose is already authorized in the U.S. for people 50 and older. The study held in the U.K. showed the booster generated an immune response at day 14 that was higher than that at day 28 after the third dose.

Researchers found Moderna’s fourth dose seemed to do slightly better than Pfizer’s, but it is not clear why.