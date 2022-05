USGS reports 2.9 magnitude earthquake near Elgin

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division, the United States Geological Survey reported a 2.9 magnitude earthquake Tuesday afternoon. Officials say the earthquake was recorded at 3:09 p.m. about 3 miles from Elgin.

This is the sixth earthquake reported in the area in the past two days.

USGS reports a magnitude 2.9 #earthquake occurred about 3 miles ESE of Elgin, South Carolina, at 3:09 p.m. today (5-10-22). More info: #sctweets https://t.co/l65YOeeoac — SCEMD (@SCEMD) May 10, 2022

For more information about this earthquake, visit earthquake.usgs.gov.