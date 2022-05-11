Apple discontinuing the iconic iPod

FILE – In this Oct. 23, 2001 file photo, the original iPod is displayed after its introduction by Apple Computer Inc. chief executive officer Steve Jobs during a news conference in Cupertino, Calif.

CNN– The device that helped Apple change the entire music industry will soon be just a memory. On Tuesday, the tech giant announced it was discontinuing the iPod.

The digital music player was first introduced back on October 23, 2001. It was the first portable mp3 player that could hold up to a thousand songs. The device redefined how people bought, enjoyed and shared music.

The iPod eventually underwent several upgrades and variations. It started to lose popularity as smartphones took over as the main source for listening to music on the go.

Apple says its newest iPod Touch will be the final iteration of the device. You can buy them online and at stores for $199 while supplies last.

