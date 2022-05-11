DHEC: 4,458 new cases of COVID-19, four additional virus related deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s coronavirus data for last week.

In the most recent update, DHEC reports 4,458 new COVID-19 cases and four new virus related deaths in the Palmetto State.

Weekly COVID-19 update for May 1-7: 4,458 new cases, 4 new deaths, and a percent positive of 10.7%. See today's updated COVID-19 and vaccine data at https://t.co/oiUxquMikQ. https://t.co/oiUxquMikQ — SCDHEC (@scdhec) May 11, 2022

According to the health agency, 63.2% of all eligible South Carolina residents ages five and up have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and 54.6% of eligible residents have completed their vaccination series.

For the latest information on the coronavirus pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.