Dog attack in the Lowcountry sends a mother and her kids to the hospital

WARNING: Some of the images in this story may be disturbing.

CNN– A heartbreaking story from the Lowcountry this evening, as a family is in the process of healing after a terrifying pit bull attack. A mother and her two kids were trying to help an elderly woman with dementia when the dog attacked all three of them, sending them to the hospital.

Emile Zuhowski has the story.

We’re told that pit bull in this case was euthanized. The Hastings family hopes their story is a reminder that if you have a dog that could harm someone, you should keep it away from others at all costs.