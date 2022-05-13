Car jacking caught on camera

Orangeburg Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies in Orangeburg Co. are looking for two men they say carjacked a man Wednesday.

Deputies say around 4:30 that afternoon a white Lexus pulled up to a home on Shadowlane Dr. where the victim was sitting in the driveway inside his silver Toyota.

In the video, which was captured on the victim’s doorbell camera, you see two men get out of the Lexus and force the victim out of his car at gunpoint.

Investigators say the men then drive off in the direction of Belleville Rd.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says, “Enough is enough, I’m tired of these jokers. If you’re seeing this, you may as well turn yourself in because we’re coming after you.”

If anyone has any information on the gunmen or incident, they are urged to contact the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

You can submit your tips to Crimestoppers from your smart phone or other mobile device by using the P3 Tips app.

All callers can remain anonymous.