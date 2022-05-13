Raiders trade former Gamecock Bryan Edwards to Atlanta Falcons

HENDERSON, Nev. — The Las Vegas Raiders are trading wide receiver Bryan Edwards and a seventh-round pick in the 2023 draft to the Atlanta Falcons for their fifth-round selection next year, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Edwards, 23, has 45 catches for 764 yards and four touchdowns in 28 career games (15 starts) since being selected by the Raiders in the third round of the 2020 draft.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal first reported the trade.

Las Vegas, under the direction of new general manager Dave Ziegler and new coach Josh McDaniels, saw Edwards as expendable after acquiring two-time All-Pro wideout Davante Adams in March to join Pro Bowler Hunter Renfrow. The team also signed Mack Hollins, Demarcus Robinson and Keelan Cole in free agency as part of the overhaul of the WR Room.

Cole on Thursday signed a one-year, $1.2675 million deal with Las Vegas that included a $150,000 signing bonus, a source told ESPN’s Field Yates.

With the departure of Edwards, the Raiders now have just two of their seven picks from the 2020 draft still on the roster: offensive lineman John Simpson, a fourth-round pick who started all 17 games at left guard last season; and cornerback Amik Robertson, who was taken 30 picks after Simpson and has started two of 18 career games.

First-rounders Henry Ruggs III and Damon Arnette were both cut. Lynn Bowden, who was taken one spot after Edwards, was traded before playing in a regular season game, and Tanner Muse, drafted 19 picks after Bowden, spent his rookie season on Injured Reserve and was released before playing a game.

The Falcons, meanwhile, needed to add to their receiving depth after drafting Drake London with the No. 8 pick last month. Edwards could end up being No. 2 on the depth chart, as Auden Tate and Olamide Zaccheaus are the most experienced receivers there.

Atlanta, in the last two years, traded Julio Jones to Tennessee, had Calvin Ridley suspended indefinitely for gambling and lost Russell Gage in free agency to Tampa Bay.

The Falcons also have one of the tallest group of pass catchers in the NFL. Tight end Kyle Pitts is 6-foot-6, London is 6-5, running back Cordarrelle Patterson is 6-2, Tate is 6-5 and Edwards is 6-3.

ESPN’s Michael Rothstein contributed to this report.