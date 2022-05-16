Local Living: Columbia International Festival plus, Movies in the Park

Get ready to some tasty treats from around the World.

The Columbia International Festival at the State Fairgrounds starts on May 21 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and May 22 from Noon to 7 p.m.

Curtis spoke with the festival’s Executive Director, Raj Aluri about how this year’s event highlights Asia and Pacific Islands.

You and your family can enjoy an international food court, a fashion show, cultural demonstrations and so much more!

For ticket information, visit the event’s website for additional details.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you’re looking to catch a movie but don’t want to shovel out movie ticket prices, Doko Meadows Park in Blythewood is showing another “Free Movie in the Park” this month. On Saturday, May 21, the park will show the family-friendly film “Sing” starting at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free to the public, but pre-registration is required. You can bring lawn chairs or blankets to watch the movie. There will also be plenty of food vendors on hand as well.