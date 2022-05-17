DHEC: 5,566 new cases of COVID-19, 10 additional virus related deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest weekly coronavirus data as of May 14.

Last week, DHEC says there were 5,566 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 additional virus related deaths reported in South Carolina.

According to the health agency, 63.3% of eligible South Carolina residents ages five and up have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and 54.7% of eligible residents have completed their vaccination series.

For the latest coronavirus data in the state, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.