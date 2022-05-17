Orangeburg County deputies release video showing vehicle of interest in drive-by shooting investigation

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Orangeburg County deputies now have a vehicle of interest in a drive-by shooting that killed a child last week. Investigators say a video recorded just minutes after the shooting on McClain Street Friday shows a car turn onto Highway 321 in Woodford.

“We believe this vehicle may be connected with Friday’s shooting death of one of our children in the community,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “His name was Winston. I want whoever shot him to know his name, know what you did.”

According to the Coroner, 6-year-old Winston Hunter, of McClain St. North, SC was pronounced dead on the scene. An Autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

Orangeburg County deputies say, around 11:35pm Friday, a car drove past a Mclain Street and opened fire. Deputies say the shots fired at the house hit the child.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says, “I can think of no more clear example of a cowardly act than what has happened here, If you may have or know someone who may have any tidbit of information connected with this, I urge you to call us.”

If you have any information on this incident call OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

You can submit your tips to Crimestoppers from your smart phone or other mobile device by using the P3 Tips app. All callers can remain anonymous.