Photographer accused of exploitation of minor faces new charges

Richland Co, SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has added another charge to a laundry list of accusations against an area photographer. Tuesday night, Richland County Sheriff’s charged 54 year old Gregg Martin with Voyeurism in connection to an incident that authorities say took place back in 2019.

Martin was first put on RCSD’s radar when they received a report accusing Martin of taking inappropriate pictures of a young girl he was caring for in April. Deputies tell ABC Columbia News that as they were investigating the allegations they learned Martin groomed the child, and offered her illegal substances which led to a charge of ‘Engaging Child Under 18 for Sexual Performance and Unlawful Conduct Towards a Child.’

As deputies continued to investigate they say they learned that he had been in contact with other victims as well and was arrested on 10 more charges May 6, 2022 including multiple counts of Exploitation of a Minor, Kidnapping, Promoting Prostitution, and Criminal Sexual Conduct.

Sheriff Leon Lott says the investigation into this case continues and is urging others who may have addition information or may be a victim to come forward.